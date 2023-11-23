Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 790 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after buying an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,357,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $291.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $293.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

