Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 92,913 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,913 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of DSGX opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

