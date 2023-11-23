Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $564.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $522.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $571.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.