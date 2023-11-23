Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,972 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,738 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Best Buy worth $25,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

