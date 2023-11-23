Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of BCLI opened at $0.26 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.24.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,815,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.