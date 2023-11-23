Brokerages Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) PT at $11.36

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLK shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Allakos from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Allakos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allakos

Allakos Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $150.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Allakos by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

(Get Free Report

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.