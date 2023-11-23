Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price at $52.60

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 296,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 176,897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 248,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

