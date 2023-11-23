Brokerages Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Target Price at $39.67

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.4 %

FORM stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.11 and a beta of 1.20.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,981. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 65,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 158,065 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 715,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,006,000 after acquiring an additional 82,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

