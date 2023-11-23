Brokerages Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Price Target at $208.91

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $183.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.60. Quanta Services has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

