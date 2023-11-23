Brokers Offer Predictions for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.80) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.71). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.00) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.93) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRSP. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $70.49 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $76.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.