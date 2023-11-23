Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $6.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

