California First Leasing Corp Acquires New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

California First Leasing Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Teradyne makes up about 0.7% of California First Leasing Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Teradyne by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,937. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

