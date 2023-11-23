California First Leasing Corp Acquires New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California First Leasing Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Match Group comprises approximately 0.7% of California First Leasing Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Match Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Match Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Match Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,276. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

