California First Leasing Corp Acquires Shares of 10,900 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

California First Leasing Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Teradyne makes up about 0.7% of California First Leasing Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 77.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,937. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

