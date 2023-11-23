California First Leasing Corp Buys 8,200 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

California First Leasing Corp boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. California First Leasing Corp owned 0.05% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.