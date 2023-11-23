California First Leasing Corp Has $1.87 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

California First Leasing Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Lithia Motors comprises 1.1% of California First Leasing Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. California First Leasing Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:LAD traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $268.11. 85,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.95.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.89.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,736. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

