California First Leasing Corp Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

California First Leasing Corp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up 1.5% of California First Leasing Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. California First Leasing Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at about $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 309.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 474,287 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 341,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,625. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

