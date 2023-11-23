California First Leasing Corp Has $6.09 Million Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

California First Leasing Corp decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Ovintiv comprises 3.7% of California First Leasing Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. California First Leasing Corp owned about 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.0 %

OVV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,877,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,096. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.74. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $57.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

