Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$45.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.06. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$40.52 and a 52-week high of C$52.98.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

