Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.81. 1,124,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,415. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.