Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $114.04. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

