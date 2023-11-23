Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,458,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891,862 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $440,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,873,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $338,724,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.99. 2,312,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,637. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

