Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.69

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and traded as high as $39.26. Capgemini shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 74,717 shares trading hands.
Capgemini Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
Featured Articles
