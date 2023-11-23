Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Buys Shares of 2,220 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $212.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.80. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $215.50.

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.