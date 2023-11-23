Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $219.91 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $171.70 and a one year high of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.89.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

