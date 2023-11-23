Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Purchases 1,276 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BAC opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $234.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.