Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

