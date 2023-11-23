Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $126.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

