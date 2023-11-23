Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.95. 2,495,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average is $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.