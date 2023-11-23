Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 221,881 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,881 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $30,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 58.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

