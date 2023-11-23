Capital International Inc. CA Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,171 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,925 shares of company stock worth $6,794,479 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.