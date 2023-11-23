Capital International Inc. CA Makes New $18.85 Million Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 268,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,852,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after purchasing an additional 349,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

SO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $69.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

