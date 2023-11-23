Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,846,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,885 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 10.32% of Wolfspeed worth $714,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,820,000 after purchasing an additional 561,035 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.52. 2,680,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,326. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $92.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

