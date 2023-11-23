Capital International Investors Cuts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,223,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 4.45% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $566,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,474,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,969,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,960,000 after acquiring an additional 213,551 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,582,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,457,000 after buying an additional 210,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,299. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

