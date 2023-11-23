Capital International Ltd. CA Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.81. 1,124,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,415. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.