Capital International Ltd. CA Has $476,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.79. 1,393,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.81. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 129.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

