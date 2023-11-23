Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 30,654 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,654 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 19.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,820,000 after acquiring an additional 561,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,326. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $92.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

