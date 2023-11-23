Capital International Sarl Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 11,356,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,096,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

