Capital International Sarl Buys 2,201 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.23. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

