Capital International Sarl Buys 49,730 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 13,128,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,461,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

