Capital International Sarl Decreases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Capital International Sarl lessened its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,060 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 77,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,794,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 393,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.2 %

SQM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,120. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $101.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

