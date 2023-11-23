Capital International Sarl Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

Shares of BA traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.91. 5,386,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.89. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $171.70 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

