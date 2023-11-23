Capital International Sarl Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.04. The company had a trading volume of 925,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,327. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

