Capital International Sarl Sells 22,374 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Capital International Sarl lessened its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,374 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.06% of Wolfspeed worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

WOLF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. 2,680,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

