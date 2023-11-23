Capital International Sarl Takes $3.89 Million Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Capital International Sarl bought a new position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.09% of ATS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth $37,005,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ATS during the second quarter valued at about $8,525,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of ATS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. 24,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,519. ATS Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.70.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $548.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

