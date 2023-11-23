Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 685,719 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,719 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $707,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,879,000 after buying an additional 213,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,862,000 after purchasing an additional 284,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AMT traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $198.79. 1,393,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 129.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average of $182.81. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Get Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.