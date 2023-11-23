Capital Research Global Investors Has $459.34 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.26% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $459,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,222. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

