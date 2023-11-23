Capital Research Global Investors Has $958.65 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,639 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $958,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Down 0.2 %

MSCI stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $523.97. The stock had a trading volume of 180,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.26. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

