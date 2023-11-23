Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,426,018 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,045,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426,018 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 8.38% of Ceridian HCM worth $873,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,013,000 after buying an additional 2,632,753 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after buying an additional 460,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,758,000 after buying an additional 170,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $1,600,458. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

CDAY stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.81. 1,141,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,638. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,261.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ceridian HCM

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.