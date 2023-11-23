Capital Research Global Investors Sells 84,835 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,835 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.88% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $447,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,152,000 after acquiring an additional 651,054 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.88. 307,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,140. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.10 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

